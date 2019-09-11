Guest Book View Sign Service Information Cremation Society of Kansas & Missouri 8837 Roe Avenue Prairie Village , KS 66207 (913)-383-9888 Celebration of Life 1:00 PM Village Presbyterian Church Send Flowers Notice

PRAIRIE VILLAGE-Holman, Joseph Young of Prairie Village, KS, passed away on September 6, 2019 after a life well lived. A Celebration of Life service and reception will be held on September 13 at 1:00 pm at Village Presbyterian Church. Joe was born in 1945 to Helen and Vic Holman, spent his childhood in Leon, KS, and married Janet (Burden) Holman in 1967. After receiving his accounting degree in the same year and serving in the US Army, Joe attended KU Law School and graduated in 1974. He then joined Peat, Marwick, Mitchell & Co in Kansas City. He built and ran a successful private law practice for 32 years and was most recently with The Whitlock Company. Throughout his career Joe leveraged his accounting and legal expertise to serve as a trusted advisor to clients through his general practice and community banking work. Joe and Janet owned BankNews Media from 2009 to 2019. Joe's calm manner, patience and professionalism set a permanent example for all who knew him. He was the supreme optimist, a gift he extended to family, friends and his beloved KU Jayhawks. He coached baseball and basketball teams for his son and daughter, volunteered in school activities and offered moral support and love to his family. Papa's grandchildren adored him; he was a baby whisperer, patient chess teacher, endless book reader and donut run companion. Joe served as a Trustee of Village Church and was involved with the Arthritis Foundation. He was happiest when he was with his family or out fishing on the river, and he cherished the Colorado trips that combined both. Joe is survived by his wife of 52 years, Janet, daughter Kate (Justin Serrano), son Jeff (Renee), brother Tom (Mariam), and five grandchildren: Rosetta, Vivien, Hazel, Lucille and Walter. His sister Karen preceded him in death. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to Trout Unlimited or The Village Church Endowment.

