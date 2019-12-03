Josephine Ann "Jo" Lewellen

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Josephine Ann "Jo" Lewellen.
Service Information
Broadway Mortuary
1147 South Broadway Street
Wichita, KS
67211
(316)-262-3435
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Broadway Mortuary
1147 South Broadway Street
Wichita, KS 67211
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
Broadway Mortuary
1147 South Broadway Street
Wichita, KS 67211
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

Lewellen, Josephine Ann "Jo" 90, retired Bleier's IGA Baker, passed away Saturday, November 30, 2019. Visitation with family will be 6-8 pm, Wednesday, December 4, and Funeral Service will be 10 am, Thursday, December 5, both at Broadway Mortuary. She was preceded in death by parents, Peter and Rosa Simmons; beloved husband, Francis Lewellen; brothers, Paul, Lawrence and Roy Simmons; and sisters, Bess Clarkson, Cleo Hawkins, Pauline Logan and Nadine Moore. Survivors include sons, Earl Thomas and Kenneth J. Lewellen; grandchildren, Carrie Ann and Austin T. Lewellen; and numerous nieces and nephews. Memorial to Midian Shriner Plane of Mercy. Share condolences at www.CozineMemorial.com. Services by Broadway Mortuary.
logo
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Dec. 3, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Wichita, KS   (316) 262-3435
funeral home direction icon