Lewellen, Josephine Ann "Jo" 90, retired Bleier's IGA Baker, passed away Saturday, November 30, 2019. Visitation with family will be 6-8 pm, Wednesday, December 4, and Funeral Service will be 10 am, Thursday, December 5, both at Broadway Mortuary. She was preceded in death by parents, Peter and Rosa Simmons; beloved husband, Francis Lewellen; brothers, Paul, Lawrence and Roy Simmons; and sisters, Bess Clarkson, Cleo Hawkins, Pauline Logan and Nadine Moore. Survivors include sons, Earl Thomas and Kenneth J. Lewellen; grandchildren, Carrie Ann and Austin T. Lewellen; and numerous nieces and nephews. Memorial to Midian Shriner Plane of Mercy. Share condolences at www.CozineMemorial.com. Services by Broadway Mortuary.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Dec. 3, 2019