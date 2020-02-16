Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Josephine Ann Schwartz. View Sign Service Information Smith Mortuary 1415 N. Rock Rd. Derby , KS 67037 (316)-788-2828 Celebration of Life 11:00 AM St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Smith Mortuary 1415 N. Rock Rd. Derby , KS 67037 View Map Memorial service 11:00 AM Smith Mortuary 1415 N. Rock Rd. Derby , KS 67037 View Map Send Flowers Notice

Schwartz, Josephine Ann age 87, known to all her many friends and family as Jo Ann, went peacefully to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, February 10, 2020. We all will miss her bubbly, fun-loving and energetic personality and her positive "can-do" attitude in which she lived in every day of her life. Jo Ann was born in Wichita on April 19, 1932 to Anton and Margaret Olick and lived in Wichita her entire life. Raised along with her two brothers and one sister, she attended Cathedral Catholic School, Wichita East High School and Wichita University. She was an excellent student and a near professional softball pitcher winning many awards throughout school for her performances. Her business professional expertise was accounting and finance, which she put to very good use over her life. She was one of the original founding fifty members of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in 1959 and served there for over 45 years as accountant for the church, and later the elementary school. She was very, very active in the various charitable church organizations. Jo Ann set a gracious, wonderful, and genuine Christian example for all of us on how to follow Christ during our lives. She will be remembered as exceptionally loving, kind, humble, humorous, diligent, and dependable in all activities. JoAnn loved to water ski, had a beautiful one-half acre award winning rose flower and vegetable garden, recognized as a fabulous cook, was passionate in her support of WSU Shocker Basketball and was well known for her rhubarb/strawberry, cherry and coconut cream pies!!!! Married to Jerry D Schwartz on November 24, 1954, she cherished these 65 years of marriage. JoAnn was extremely proud of her family and three sons, never missing one a football, basketball, or baseball game during their elementary thru high school years. Her strong, positive support to the boys in all their sports, academics and social activities was always at the top of her priority list. "BEST MOM EVER" as decreed by her sons! Jo Ann was preceded to Christ by her loving husband, Jerry; parents, Anton & Margaret; her brother, Walter; and sister, Mary. She is survived by her brother, Larry and sister-in-law, Janice Olick; her three sons, George and daughter-in-law, Linda, Houston, Texas, Myles and daughter-in-law, Pamela, Wichita, and Thomas, Atlanta, Georgia. Jo Ann was very proud of her family and loved spending time with her six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church will celebrate a Memorial "Celebration of Life" Mass on Friday, February 21st @ 11 a.m.. Visitation will be held in the chapel at Smith Family Mortuaries at 1415 N. Rock Road Derby, Kansas, from 5 - 7 p.m. on Friday, February 21. Memorial Services will also be held at Smith Family Mortuaries (Derby) at 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 22. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that these funds be sent as a donation to St. Francis of Assisi Catholic School / Library Fund, 861 N. Socora St., Wichita, Kansas 67212. Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 16, 2020

