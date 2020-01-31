Morz, Josephine Carmel (Parejo) 98, passed away Wednesday, January 29, 2020. Josephine was preceded in death by her husband, Paul H. Morz; sons, Frank and Stephen Morz; parents, Manuel Parejo Soto and Juanita Parejo; and brothers, John and Manuel Parejo. Survivors include her son, David P. Morz; daughters, Sandra M. Taylor, and Cindy A. Mitchell; sister, Leona Burns; 5 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren. Visitation with family present will be held on Sunday, Feb. 2, from 2-4 pm, at Broadway Mortuary, 1147 S. Broadway. Graveside Service, 1:30 pm, Tuesday, February 4, at Mission Chapel Mausoleum, 3424 E. 21st St. N. Memorials to: . Share condolences at www.CozineMemorial.com. Services by Broadway Mortuary.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Jan. 31, 2020