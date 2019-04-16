Green, Josephine "Jo" (nee Berndsen) Jo passed away peacefully in her home, Saturday, April 13, 2019, at the age of 94. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Mary Berndsen, her loving husband, John D. Green, her six brothers; John, Henry, Simon, Martin, Bernard and Louis Berndsen, her sisters, Laverne, Laura, and Martha and her son David D. Green. She is survived by her two sons, John E. Green of Wichita, and Paul J. Green of Salina, and three grandchildren; Regina Dunn of New Orleans, John E. Green of Arlington, Virginia, and Raquel Fuentes-Fritz of Salina, KS. Jo's Rosary service will be held at 4 p.m. Wed. April 17, 2019, followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 4:30 p.m., both at Christ the King Catholic Church, 4411 W. Maple St. Wichita, KS 67209. Interment immediately follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Christ the King Catholic Church. Visit devorssflanaganhunt.com for her full life story.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Josephine "Jo" (Berndsen) Green.
DeVorss Flanagan-Hunt Mortuary
201 South Hydraulic
Wichita, KS 67211
(316) 263-0244
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Apr. 16, 2019