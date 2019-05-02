Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Josephine Luella Payne. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

Payne, Josephine Luella Schrader "Jo" died March 9th, 2019 in Wichita, Kansas. She was 97 years old. Jo was born January 6, 1922 to Clara Shultz Schrader and Lewis Schrader in Wichita and lived the majority of her life in Wichita. She graduated from East High School and attended Wichita University where she was a member of Delta Phi Epsilon sorority. During the war Jo worked at Beech aircraft as a secretary and also learned to pilot a plane. Later she was a ward secretary for the Wichita Veterans Hospital. Jo was a lifelong reader, an accomplished musician, and an avid bowler. Josephine and Robert "Bob" Payne were married July 15, 1944. They had a big family of five children - Tim (Rosie), Jennifer (Ray) Fees, Geoff (Cindy), Elinor (Randy) Kaplin and Mark Payne. Jo was preceded in death by her husband, Bob, in 1970; her parents; her son Mark, her son Geoff; her two younger sisters Marilyn and Lois; and her daughter Jennifer. She is survived by the rest of her family including her brother Don Schrader; her son Tim; and daughter Elinor. And also included in the "growing Paynes" are her 10 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. Jo Payne was a strong and loving person who is missed by many every day. A Memorial Service for Josephine will be held Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Old Mission Mortuary at 1:30 pm.

