Yarrow, Joshua Kendall loving and powerful son and brother, adventurer, Kansas State University student and follower of Christ, died July 21, 2020 at age 20 while pursuing his passion of hiking in Glacier National Park. He is survived and will be greatly missed by his parents, Jeff and Ann Yarrow of Wichita; siblings, Dayton Yarrow and Ross Yarrow; grandparents Ron and Dianne Yarrow of Wichita, Lillian Janzen of Fairview, OK, and many cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Gene Janzen. There will be a visitation at West Evangelical Free Church, 1161 N. Maize Road in Wichita from 6 to 8 pm on Wednesday, July 29th. A celebration of life will be held on Thursday, July 30th at Prairie Hill Vineyard, 21421 W 37th St N, Colwich, Kansas at 10:00 am. A memorial has been established with ACMNP. Donations may be made at ACMNP.org
(note "Josh Yarrow Memorial" in comments).