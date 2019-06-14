Cole, Joshua R. 43, passed away unexpectedly on Fri., June 7, 2019. Josh was a talented artist. He was passionate about his artistic works that would bring a smile to others. He also enjoyed Star Wars and all things Marvel. He was truly a kid at heart and should be remembered for his lighthearted ways. Preceded in death by father, Craig Cole. Survived by daughter, Ashley Cole; mother, Linda Cole; sister, Sarah Maddux; and many more family and friends. Celebration of life will be held at 1509 W 29th St N on Sat., June 15 at 4:00 p.m. Memorials may be made to Ashley Cole's College Fund in care of Southwest National Bank.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on June 14, 2019