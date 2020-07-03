Steele, Joshua "Tarzan" 25, passed away June 29, 2020. A visitation will be open to the public from 2-6 pm, Sunday at Broadway Mortuary. A funeral service will be 11 am, Monday at Immanuel Baptist Church. Face masks will be required. He was preceded in death by grandparents, Wilbur and Marilyn Chaney and Henry Melton; and step-grandparents, Jim and Kayla Vulgemore. Survivors include father, Kenneth (Beth Roles) Steele; mother, Lisa (Craig Vulgemore) Steele; brother, Craig Steele; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Services by Broadway Mortuary.