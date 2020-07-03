1/1
Joshua "Tarzan" Steele
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Joshua's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Steele, Joshua "Tarzan" 25, passed away June 29, 2020. A visitation will be open to the public from 2-6 pm, Sunday at Broadway Mortuary. A funeral service will be 11 am, Monday at Immanuel Baptist Church. Face masks will be required. He was preceded in death by grandparents, Wilbur and Marilyn Chaney and Henry Melton; and step-grandparents, Jim and Kayla Vulgemore. Survivors include father, Kenneth (Beth Roles) Steele; mother, Lisa (Craig Vulgemore) Steele; brother, Craig Steele; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Services by Broadway Mortuary.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Jul. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
5
Visitation
02:00 - 06:00 PM
Broadway Mortuary - Cozine Memorial Group
Send Flowers
JUL
6
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Immanuel Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Broadway Mortuary - Cozine Memorial Group
1147 South Broadway Street
Wichita, KS 67211
(316) 262-3435
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved