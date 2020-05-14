DERBY-Meyer, Joy Diane 80, passed away Monday, May 11, 2020. Visitation: Friday, May 15, 2020, from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm at Smith Mortuary, Derby. Joy is survived by LeRoy Meyer, her husband of 49 years; daughter, Robin Ruenheck-Faber and granddaughter Jade Faber, of Ormond Beach, Florida. Joy was a 20 year Insurance Administrator for the Kansas National Guard. She was active in the Kansas Military Officer's Association (MOAA) and The Retired Officer Wives Club. She was a passionate bridge player and got great pleasure from her weekly bridge club. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established with the Kansas Humane Society, 3313 N Hillside St, Wichita, KS 67219 or to the MOAA Scholarship Fund c/o Colonel Michael George, 1318 N Manchester Ct, Wichita, KS 67212. www.SmithFamilyMortuaries.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on May 14, 2020.