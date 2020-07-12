Joy Monigold

Monigold, Joy passed away on July 9, 2020. Joy was born in Blackwell, OK to parents, Francis and Mary Eunice (McNeeley) Sibley. Her parents, husband Bobby, and brother Rodney preceded her in death. She is survived by her 4 sons, Martin, Ronald, Darryl, and Bobby, all of Wichita, numerous grandchildren, and great grandchildren, and nieces and nephews. After marriage Joy worked as a telephone operator. Once the family started growing she was a stay at home mom. She loved Sooners football, Shocker basketball, going to and having sales and most of all family, who will miss her very much. Services are pending.



