CLEARWATER-Ray, Joy Sue (Pace) age 89, ret. Band/Vocal Teacher, passed away Sunday, February 24, 2019. Visitation with family present, 3-5pm, Sunday, Webb-Shinkle Mortuary. Services, 10am, Monday, Clearwater Church of Christ. Preceded by husband, Cleo; parents, Robert and Bonnie (Brashears) Pace; son, Brent Ray; grandson, Casey Joe Ray; great-granddaughter, Dakota Kennedy. Survivors: children, Aleta (Michael) Kretzer of San Antonio, TX, Monty (Gail) Ray of Clearwater; daughter-in-law, Sheila Ray of Valley Center; sisters, Bonnie Luck of Little Rock, AR, Sally Pace of Winslow, AZ; grandchildren, Monica Montidoro, Toni, and Josie Ray, Justin, Michael, and Stephanie Allen, Jackie Ray; great-grandchildren, Matthew and Alyssa Kennedy. Memorials: Good Shepherd Hospice, 7829 E Rockhill St #403, Wichita, KS 67206 or Clearwater Church of Christ, 13900 Diagonal Rd, Clearwater, KS 67026. www.wsmortuary.com
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joy Sue (Pace) Ray.
Webb-Shinkle Mortuary
200 South Tracy
Clearwater, KS 67026
(620) 584-2244
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 27, 2019