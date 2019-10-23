Joy Woodward

Guest Book
  • "What a precious neighbor and friend! A Godly, Proverbs 31..."
    - Cecily Holliday
  • "She was such a good friend to everyone she met and a prayer..."
    - Linda Bontrager
Service Information
Broadway Mortuary
1147 South Broadway Street
Wichita, KS
67211
(316)-262-3435
Notice
Send Flowers

Woodward, Joy passed away Saturday, October 19th 2019. No services. A time of fellowship with family will be 5-7:00pm Thursday, October 24th, 2019 at Broadway Mortuary. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ernest L. "Woody" Woodward and her grandson, Ryan Christopher Woodward. Survivors include sons, Tony (Kelly), Jeff (Lisa) and Scott; grandchildren, Jesse (Tiffanie), Kylie, Jacob; great grandchildren, Graysen and Everett. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established with Serenity Hospice. Share online condolences at www.CozineMemorial.com. Services by Broadway Mortuary.
logo
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Oct. 23, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Wichita, KS   (316) 262-3435
funeral home direction icon