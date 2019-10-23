Woodward, Joy passed away Saturday, October 19th 2019. No services. A time of fellowship with family will be 5-7:00pm Thursday, October 24th, 2019 at Broadway Mortuary. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ernest L. "Woody" Woodward and her grandson, Ryan Christopher Woodward. Survivors include sons, Tony (Kelly), Jeff (Lisa) and Scott; grandchildren, Jesse (Tiffanie), Kylie, Jacob; great grandchildren, Graysen and Everett. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established with Serenity Hospice. Share online condolences at www.CozineMemorial.com. Services by Broadway Mortuary.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Oct. 23, 2019