Achey, Joyce 80, of Wichita passed away on Friday, April 5, 2019. She retired from Lear Jet aircraft and spent her retirement traveling with her husband Bill until he passed in 2014. Joyce and Bill married in 1971 with 9 children between the two. Preceded in death by her husband, Bill Achey; her parents, Lillian Weaver and Richard Cochran; step father, George Weaver; sister, Francis Cooper and her son Kent Achey. Survived by 8 children, Danny (Debbie) Holloway, Cindy (Steve) Gile, Linda (Myron) Titus, Shelly (Leonard) Miller, Jenny (Arne) Thompson, Kellie (Toby) Jewett, Marty (Terri) Holloway, David (Jeremiah) Holloway; brother, Richard Cochran Jr, Darrell (Debbie) Achey; sisters, Barbara Strickland, Mae Davis, Gloria Weaver; 20 grandchildren and 30 great grandchildren. Visitation Tuesday from 10 am to noon at Affinity All Faiths Mortuary, 2850 S Seneca, Wichita, with graveside service at 2pm at the Kechi Cemetery in Kechi, KS.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Apr. 7, 2019