Cavarozzi, Joyce Ann (Pennington) May 6, 1931 - September 28, 2019 Devoted mother of Christopher Cavarozzi. Cherished daughter of the late Howard and Adraine Pennington. Dear sister of Janice Mulcahey and Dallas Pennington. Joyce passed away on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at the age of 88 years. Visitation will be held at Vorhis & Ryan Funeral Home, 11365 Springfield Pk., Springdale, OH 45246 on Saturday, October 12, 2019 from 12:30pm until time of funeral service at 1:30pm. Burial will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: The Wichita State University Foundation with the College of Fine Arts; The Joyce Cavarozzi Endowed Scholarship in Theater, 1845 Fairmount St., Wichita, KS 67208.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Oct. 8, 2019