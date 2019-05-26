Bradbury, Joyce 93, of Wichita, passed away May 18, 2019. She was born in Wichita, Kansas, on October 5, 1925 to Dwight and Eva (Wadlow) North. A life-long Wichita resident and devoted Wesley Hospital volunteer, she was preceded in death by her husband, John Bradbury; and is survived by sons, Steve (Shelley) Bradbury, Wichita, KS and Rick (Georganne) Bradbury, Terlingua, TX; grandchildren, Michelle (Tom) Bergquist, Newton, KS; Kristin (Kirk) Gerdes, Morgantown, WV; Johnny (Kelli) Bradbury, Houston, TX; Ali (Andrew) Finley, Austin, TX; 3 step-grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and 9 step-great-grandchildren. Service will be held at 2:00 pm, Thursday,May 30, 2019, at Grace Presbyterian Church, 5002 E. Douglas, Wichita 67208. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Grace Presbyterian Church, Newton Presbyterian Manor Employee Scholarship Fund, 1200 East 7th, Newton, Kansas 67114; Wesley Healthcare Auxiliary, 550 N. Hillside, Wichita, KS 67214. Downing & Lahey East Mortuary. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on May 26, 2019