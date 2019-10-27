Joyce C. Hole

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joyce C. Hole.
Service Information
Smith Mortuary
1415 N. Rock Rd.
Derby, KS
67037
(316)-788-2828
Memorial service
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
3:00 PM
Smith Mortuary
1415 N. Rock Rd.
Derby, KS 67037
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

DERBY-Hole, Joyce C. 82, retired from McConnell Air Force Base, passed away Friday, October 25, 2019. Memorial Service: 3 pm, Friday, November 1 at Smith Mortuary, 1415 N. Rock Rd., Derby. Joyce loved Jesus. She enjoyed helping at her church, especially in the children's ministry. Survivors: Son, Marty (Terry), of Derby; grandchildren, Ethan, Lindsey and Mason; and a great-grandson, Slade. Memorial contributions may be made to Victory Fellowship Children's Ministry, 326 E. School, Rose Hill, KS 67133.
logo
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Oct. 27, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Derby, KS   (316) 788-2828
funeral home direction icon