DERBY-Hole, Joyce C. 82, retired from McConnell Air Force Base, passed away Friday, October 25, 2019. Memorial Service: 3 pm, Friday, November 1 at Smith Mortuary, 1415 N. Rock Rd., Derby. Joyce loved Jesus. She enjoyed helping at her church, especially in the children's ministry. Survivors: Son, Marty (Terry), of Derby; grandchildren, Ethan, Lindsey and Mason; and a great-grandson, Slade. Memorial contributions may be made to Victory Fellowship Children's Ministry, 326 E. School, Rose Hill, KS 67133.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Oct. 27, 2019