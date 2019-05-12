Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joyce Edene (Knowles) White-DeChant. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

White-DeChant, Joyce Edene (Knowles) 85, loving mother, grandmother, foster mother, florist, and retired Mary Kay Consultant, passed away May 9, 2019. She was preceded by her husband, Melvin DeChant, previous husbands, Ralph White and James Simpson, parents Ed and Margaret Knowles. Survived by her brothers, Lyle and Ron Knowles; sister, Genieve Cook; son, Dick (Anita) Simpson of Wichita, Rod (Carol) Simpson of Canon City, CO, Donald Simpson and Brian Simpson both of Wichita, KS; step-son, David (Marlo) White, of Aurora, MO; daughters, Yvonne (John) Stewart of Wichita, Doris (Doug) Howell of Harrah, OK, Pat (Steve) Paulsen of Stafford, KS; and 61 grand/great grandkids. Joyce was a foster parent to over 150 foster children. Visitation will be at Resthaven Mortuary, Mon, May 13 from 6-8pm. Celebration of Life 10:00am, Tue, May 14, 2019 at Riverlawn Christian Church. Burial at Resthaven Cemetery followed by a meal at the church. Donations can be made: Wichita Children's Home, 7271 E. 37th St. N., Wichita, KS. 67226.



