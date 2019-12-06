EL DORADO-DeForest, Joyce Elaine (Krehbiel) passed away Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at her home in El Dorado. She was 86. Joyce was born August 5, 1933 to John P. and Leona Krehbiel. She married Charles DeForest June 14, 1953. He survives. She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Joan Collins. She is survived by her husband, Charles K.; brother, James (Barbara) Krehbiel; son, Charles D. (Catherine); daughters, Beverly (Greg) Buster and Diane (Brad) Nightengale; nine grandchildren, Riley (Kelli) Buster, Ashley (Doug) Dickey, Jessica (Adam) Klausmeyer, Lydia Buster, David (Abigail) DeForest, Roger (Laurie) Nightengale, Laura Nightengale, Jaclyn DeForest and Casey Nightengale; and nine great-grandchildren, Carter, Wyatt, Hazel and Violet Dickey, Hudson and MaKinlee Klausmeyer, Haskell and Hattie DeForest and Victoria Yedoni. Cremation services have been accorded. A private service will follow. As Joyce was an avid reader throughout her lifetime - especially of murder mysteries - her family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bradford Memorial Library, 611 S. Washington St., El Dorado.

