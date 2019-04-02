LYONS-Fail, Joyce Evelyn 95, Lyons, died March 31, 2019. Funeral service: 10:00 A.M., Wednesday, April 3, 2019, First Christian Church, Lyons. Visitation: 2:00 until 7:00 P.M., Tuesday, April 2, 2019, Birzer Funeral Home, Lyons, with family present from 5:00 until 7:00 P.M. Memorials: First Christian Church, Lyons or Hospice of Reno County in care of Birzer Funeral Home, Lyons.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Apr. 2, 2019