Whitfield, Joyce Hamilton 93, retired administrative dietician and antique dealer, died Tuesday, May 14, 2019. Graveside Service will be at 1:00 pm, Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at White Chapel Memorial Gardens. She was preceded in death by her husband, Howard Whitfield; parents, Arthur and Georgie Hamilton; sister, Fern Gibbs. Survived by her brother, Franklin Hamilton of Flint, MI; sister, Dell Wasserman of East Stroudsburg, PA; 3 nieces; 3 nephews; 11 great-nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorials have been established with: United Methodist Open Door P.O. Box 2756, Wichita, KS, 67201; Kansas Aviation Museum 3350 George Washington Blvd., Wichita, KS, 67210. Downing & Lahey Mortuary - East Chapel. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on May 19, 2019