Hart, Joyce 96, died, Tues., Nov. 26, 2019. Visitation 9-10 a.m.; Memorial Service, 10 a.m., both Mon., Dec. 2, at Goddard United Methodist Church. Burial 2 p.m. at Walnut Hill Cemetery in Kingman. Preceded by parents, Oscar and Idella Reece; two brothers; one sister; husband, Don Hart; grandchild, Andrea Nottingham. Survivors: children, Marilyn Belcher, Jim (Patty) Hart; three grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren. Memorials to Goddard United Methodist Church, 300 N. Cedar, Goddard, KS 67052 and Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice, 313 S. Market, Wichita, KS 67202. Downing & Lahey West.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Dec. 1, 2019