Joyce Hoover
February 26, 1938 - November 29, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - Joyce Hoover passed peacefully on Sunday, November 30th, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband Marvin Hoover, her parents, two brothers and four sisters.
She is survived by her son Travis Hoover of Wichita, sister Doris McGrath of Nevada, MO, and brother Randall (Randy) Starlin of Sheldon, MO, pup Sadie, and many nieces and nephews.
Joyce worked at Boeing as a Payroll Lead until retirement. During retirement, she worked part-time at Sears and WalMart.
She was a loving wife and amazing mom. Her Christian faith and family were very important to her. She enjoyed camping, bowling, gardening, baking, and just sitting outside talking with neighbors.


Published in Wichita Eagle from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2020.
