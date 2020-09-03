1/
Joyce K. Garner
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joyce's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joyce K. Garner
September 1, 2020
Haysville, KS - 71, died Tuesday, September 1, 2020. Graveside Service: 2:00 pm, Friday, September 4, 2020 at Greenwood Cemetery, 6231 W. 47th St., S. Wichita. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ed and LaVeta Garner, great-nephew, Luke Horsch, and Betty Grimm. Joyce is survived by her brother Danny Garner (Linda); three nieces, Shannon Horsch (Kurt), Stephanie Owens (Steve), Ashley Garner (Ronnie) great-nieces and nephews Kaylyn Owens, Wil Lauren and Jack Horsch.
A memorial has been established with the American Cancer Society. www.SmithFamilyMortuaries.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Sep. 3, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wichita Eagle

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved