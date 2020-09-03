Joyce K. Garner
September 1, 2020
Haysville, KS - 71, died Tuesday, September 1, 2020. Graveside Service: 2:00 pm, Friday, September 4, 2020 at Greenwood Cemetery, 6231 W. 47th St., S. Wichita. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ed and LaVeta Garner, great-nephew, Luke Horsch, and Betty Grimm. Joyce is survived by her brother Danny Garner (Linda); three nieces, Shannon Horsch (Kurt), Stephanie Owens (Steve), Ashley Garner (Ronnie) great-nieces and nephews Kaylyn Owens, Wil Lauren and Jack Horsch.
A memorial has been established with the American Cancer Society
