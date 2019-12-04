Trimmell, Joyce Lajeanne (Reeves) "Jeannie" 81, of Wichita (Concordia), passed peacefully December 3rd 2019. Joyce was born in Republic, Kansas on November 4th 1938. She lived in Concordia, Kansas at the time of her birth. Joyce was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Derby, Kansas for many years and retired from Boeing Aircraft Company in 1989. She loved fishing, bowling, playing guitar and music. She was preceded in death by her mother, father, siblings and son-in-law. She was survived by her beloved dog Rusty, daughters, Connie Staley, Terri (John) Frazier, Jerri Snyder, Billi Green, son, Jesse (Cathi) Trimmell, 14 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be 2:00 pm, Thurs., Dec. 5, 2019 at Chaput-Buoy Funeral Home, Concordia. Visitation will be 10 am to 2 pm with family greeting friends 1-2 pm at the funeral home. Family suggests memorials to the . Visit www.chaputbuoy.com for online condolences.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Dec. 4, 2019