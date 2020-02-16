Joyce Margaret (Smarsh) Leis

GARDEN PLAIN-Leis, Joyce Margaret (Smarsh) 71, loving wife, homemaker, mother and grandma, passed away February 12, 2020 in Wichita, KS. Joyce is survived by her husband of 52 years, Randall (Randy) Leis; sons, Scott (Jody) Leis, Kirk (Shannon) Leis; daughters, Charlotte Leis, Jamie (Wayne) Gorges, Tammy Smith; brothers, Kelly (Mary Lou) Smarsh, Mark (Becky) Smarsh; sister, Sharon Tighe; grandchildren, Cody (Sammy), Kiley (Evan), Colton, Brooklyn, Mallary, Connor, Cooper, Anthony, Laura, Juliana, Emily, McKenna, Nicholas, Levi, Jocelyn, Cheyenne; great-grandchildren, Gavin and Vincent; and sisters-in-law, Judy and Cheryl. Joyce was preceded in death by her parents, William and Magdalen (Schauf) Smarsh; brothers, Kirkie, Sidney, Bill; sister, Kathleen Eales; grandchildren, Ethan Schneider and Braden Gates. Memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Rosary Service: 5:30 p.m., Sun., Feb. 16. Funeral Mass: 10:30 a.m., Mon., Feb. 17. Both at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, Garden Plain, KS. Wulf-Ast Mortuary
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 16, 2020
