King, Joyce Marie 70, passed away Sunday, March 3rd, 2019. Visitation: Thursday, March 7, 2019, from 1-8pm family present 6-8pm at Smith Mortuary, Derby 1415 N. Rock Rd. Derby, KS 67037. Funeral Service: 10am, Friday, March 8, 2019 at First Pentecostal Church 1755 E. MacArthur Rd. Wichita, KS 67216. She was preceded in death by her parents Ernest & Meda Alcorn; siblings, Ernie Alcorn, Denzil Alcorn, and Lee Alcorn. Joyce is survived by her husband Gary L. King; children, Sabrina (Byron) King, Shonta' (James) King; grandchildren, Alicia, Ashley, Clayton, Dylan, Tristan; 7 great-grandchildren; and brothers, Chalmer Alcorn & Jimmie Alcorn.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 6, 2019