Joyce Marie King

Notice
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joyce Marie King.

King, Joyce Marie 70, passed away Sunday, March 3rd, 2019. Visitation: Thursday, March 7, 2019, from 1-8pm family present 6-8pm at Smith Mortuary, Derby 1415 N. Rock Rd. Derby, KS 67037. Funeral Service: 10am, Friday, March 8, 2019 at First Pentecostal Church 1755 E. MacArthur Rd. Wichita, KS 67216. She was preceded in death by her parents Ernest & Meda Alcorn; siblings, Ernie Alcorn, Denzil Alcorn, and Lee Alcorn. Joyce is survived by her husband Gary L. King; children, Sabrina (Byron) King, Shonta' (James) King; grandchildren, Alicia, Ashley, Clayton, Dylan, Tristan; 7 great-grandchildren; and brothers, Chalmer Alcorn & Jimmie Alcorn.
logo
Funeral Home
Smith Mortuary
1415 N. Rock Rd.
Derby, KS 67037
(316) 788-2828
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 6, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details