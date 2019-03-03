Reynolds, Joyce age 64, died on Feb. 28, 2019. She was born Aug. 13, 1954. On Sept. 17, 1979, she and Larry Reynolds were married. Joyce loved serving others through her church and the VFW Auxiliary. Visitation willl be held at the funeral home from 1-7PM, Monday, Mar. 4, 2019 with family present 5-7PM. Funeral Service: 1:30PM, Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019, First Christian Church, Wellington. Memorial Fund: First Christian Church or the Avenue of Flags. For more info, visit www.cornejodayfuneralhome.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 3, 2019