Joyce Rogene Eshom

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joyce Rogene Eshom.
Service Information
Affinity All Faiths Mortuary - Wichita
2850 S Seneca St
Wichita, KS
67217
(316)-524-1122
Notice
Send Flowers

Eshom, Joyce Rogene Passed away on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at the age of 87. She was born to Merner and Gladys (Merrick) Kipers in Wichita, KS on May 11, 1932. Joyce was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her children, Jacque Tague, Susan Eshom, Debra Eshom; 5 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, June 13 at Affinity All Faiths Mortuary, 2850 S. Seneca St., 2 pm. www.affinityallfaithsmortuary.com
logo
Published in The Wichita Eagle on June 11, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.