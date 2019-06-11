Eshom, Joyce Rogene Passed away on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at the age of 87. She was born to Merner and Gladys (Merrick) Kipers in Wichita, KS on May 11, 1932. Joyce was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her children, Jacque Tague, Susan Eshom, Debra Eshom; 5 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, June 13 at Affinity All Faiths Mortuary, 2850 S. Seneca St., 2 pm. www.affinityallfaithsmortuary.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on June 11, 2019