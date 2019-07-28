Joyce W. Chandler

Chandler, Joyce W. 73, loving wife, mother, and grandmother who always found joy in serving others, passed away Saturday, July 20, 2019. Joyce was preceded in death by her parents, Merle and Vivian Wall. Survivors include her husband, Rodney Chandler; children, Lisa Wistuba (Steve) and Trent Richmond (Stacy); step-children, Sharon, Richard, and Camille Chandler; 8 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Memorial Service, 10 am, Monday, August 12, at Cross Point Free Will Baptist Church, 1515 E. Harry. Memorials to: Cross Point Free Will Baptist Church. Share condolences at www.CozineMemorial.com. Services:BroadwayMortuary.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on July 28, 2019
