Joycelyne Scheerger

CLEARWATER-Scheerger, Joycelyne A. age 83, passed away Friday, July 3, 2020. Services, 10am, Wednesday, July 8th, at Webb-Shinkle Mortuary Chapel. Preceded in death by mother, Annie (Easter), Grandson; Tyler Peissig. Survivors: husband Arnold Scheerger, daughters, Marta (Dick) Barker of Wichita, Lynn (Blake) Roberts of Shell Knob, MO, Jean Lauer of Wichita, Tracy (Tim) Peissig of Pretty Prairie, Teresa (Bernie) Flax of Wichita. 5 Grandchildren; 13 Great-Grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, Memorial: Harry Hynes Hospice, 313 S. Market, Wichita, KS 67202. www.wsmortuary.com

Published in Wichita Eagle on Jul. 7, 2020.
