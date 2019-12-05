Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joymlee Bergkamp. View Sign Service Information Wulf-Ast Mortuary - Garden Plain 911 Biermann Garden Plain , KS 67050 (316)-535-2211 Send Flowers Notice

Bergkamp, Joymlee passed away peacefully December 3, 2019 at Catholic Care Center in Wichita. Joy was born in Hutchinson, Ks on March 12, 1929 to Charles and Ora Walker. Devoted wife and mother, Joy was married to Donald Bergkamp for 54 years and lived on a dairy farm near Pretty Prairie. Her greatest love was her husband Don. She enjoyed crocheting, ceramics, and making her grandchildren their annual Christmas ornaments. Her pride and joy were her 10 children, 32 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by her parents, husband Donald, son Joseph, brothers Richard, William and Donald, sisters Darlene Miller, Patricia Pryor. She is survived by her children Greg (Carol), Donald II of Pretty Prairie, Denise Lagaly and Michelle Becker of Wichita, Phil (Donna) of Andale, Paul (Karen) of St. Marks, Kevin (Donna) of Colwich, Janet (Leon)Head of Lyons and Stephanie (Rusty) Meyer of Whitewater, sister Arlene Estes of Hutchinson. The family wishes to express their appreciation for the loving care given to their Mother at Catholic Care Memory unit these past two years. Services will include a rosary, Friday, December 6th at 7:00pm and funeral mass Saturday, December 7th at 10:30am, all at St. Catherine of Siena, 3642 N Ridge Rd, Wichita Ks. Lunch will be provided after funeral mass for family and friends. Burial to follow at St. Rose Cemetery, Mt. Vernon, Ks. at 2:00pm. Memorials include St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church, St. Rose Catholic Church Building Fund, Mt Vernon, Ks and St Joseph Catholic School, Ost, Ks. Wulf-Ast Mortuary, Garden Plain, Ks.

