Joyrene Kitsmiller
December 28, 1930 - September 24, 2020
Wichita , Kansas - Joyrene V. Kitsmiller, 89, Homemaker, died Thursday, September 24, 2020. Preceded in death by her parents, Allan O. and Pauline Lindwall; and husband of 70 years, D.L. "Kits" Kitsmiller. Survived by her daughter, Susan Kitsmiller O'Leary of Wichita, KS; two grandchildren, Shannon Brines of Belle Plaine, KS, Tawnya (Russell) Wittman of Sedalia, MO; brother, Allan B (Jan) Lindwall of Hutchinson, KS; great-grandson, Colton Brines; and two nephews, Aaron (Ella) Lindwall, Clayton (Becky) Lindwall. A memorial has been established with the Sedgwick County Zoo, 5555 W Zoo Blvd, Wichita, KS 67212. Downing & Lahey Mortuary - East Chapel. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com
