Wichita , Kansas - Joyrene V. Kitsmiller, 89, Homemaker, died Thursday, September 24, 2020. Preceded in death by her parents, Allan O. and Pauline Lindwall; and husband of 70 years, D.L. "Kits" Kitsmiller. Survived by her daughter, Susan Kitsmiller O'Leary of Wichita, KS; two grandchildren, Shannon Brines of Belle Plaine, KS, Tawnya (Russell) Wittman of Sedalia, MO; brother, Allan B (Jan) Lindwall of Hutchinson, KS; great-grandson, Colton Brines; and two nephews, Aaron (Ella) Lindwall, Clayton (Becky) Lindwall. A memorial has been established with the Sedgwick County Zoo, 5555 W Zoo Blvd, Wichita, KS 67212. Downing & Lahey Mortuary - East Chapel. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com.


Published in Wichita Eagle on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
September 25, 2020
Please accept my condolences . I'm so sorry for the loss of your loved one. May the word of God comfort and strengthen you. 2 Thessalonians 2:16,17
D T
