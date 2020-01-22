Belt, J.R. "Rick" 85, was born September 6, 1934 and passed away January 16, 2020. He worked in banking, for KAKE Television, and retired from the Sedgwick County Treasurer's Office. He was an Eagle Scout and a Scout Master. He looked forward to family camping trips and was always there to lend a helping hand to others. He was our guiding star. His greatest happiness in life was "his girls", wife, Donna and daughters, Leslie Gay, Joy, and Bonnie (Glenn); 4 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild. No services. A special thanks to Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice and Visiting Angels. Share condolences at www.CozineMemorial.com. Arrangements by Broadway Mortuary.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Jan. 22, 2020