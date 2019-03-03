Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Juanita Eleanor Suttle. View Sign

Suttle, Juanita Eleanor 96, died with her daughter at her bedside March 1, 2019 at the Villa Maria in Mulvane, Kansas. She was born October 15, 1922 in Hoisington, Kansas, the daughter of Nellie Mae (Wigton) and Cecil Edward Stowell. Raised by her mother and stepfather, Raymond Alan Kettell, she left the little town of Hoisington and moved with two girlfriends to San Francisco. It was World War II. She met and married Charles Wesley Suttle, an Army Air Forces career officer. They traveled extensively as an Air Force family and were lastly stationed at McConnell AFB so that when Charles retired, she would be near her family. Six years later, she was widowed. She pursued her career as a hair dresser, opened a shop in their home, then a salon on West Douglas. At 55, she sold her salon and went to work in federal civil service. She cared for her father and her aunt and uncle as they aged and, in turn, her family cared for her until her physical condition required more vigilant skilled nursing. At 95, she moved to her retirement home and was welcomed into a family of residents and caregivers who smiled at her physical 'comebacks' and shed tears at her passing. Throughout the illnesses of her last years, she remained alert and enthusiastic and her spirit, loving and bright. Preceding her in death are her husband, Charles, her sister, Mary Jane (Stowell) Mercurio, and cousin, Norma Jean (Latimer) Curtis. Survivors include her daughter, Sandra Gail (Suttle) and son-in-law, Phillip Arthur Hughes. Juanita's love, above all, was family. A memorial has been established with Inter-Faith Ministries of Wichita to support those families who find themselves homeless.

