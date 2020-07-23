1/1
Juanita Farrell Carter
1925 - 2020
Carter, Juanita Farrell died July 16, 2020. She was born May 19, 1925 to Claude and Hazel Connor Farrell. Juanita attended school in Muleshoe and attended college at McMurray University and Texas Tech University. Juanita married James T. Carter December 19, 1946 and, together, they served churches in the Northwest Texas Conference of the United Methodist Church. Appointments included Panhandle, Tulia, Polk Street, Amarillo, Clarendon, and Asbury in Lubbock. Juanita was the seventh child of ten siblings, and all preceded her in death. Besides her family, Juanita's greatest love was children. She and James adopted two baby girls and were Foster Parents to ten babies. She is survived by her loving daughter, Joleen Luther, grandchildren Bonnie Luther, Jacquelyn Hansen, Heath Morris and Ladonda Thompson and five great grandchildren, one great great grandchild. Juanita is preceded in death by her husband and her beloved daughter, Sandy Valko. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the charity of your choice.Visitation and viewing will be in Wichita, Kansas at Lakeview on Thursday, July 23, 2020, from 3pm to 5pm. Internment will be in Lubbock, Texas at Resthaven Memorial Park Cemetery.


Published in Wichita Eagle on Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Visitation
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Lakeview Funeral Home
