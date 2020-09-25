Juanita Frances PaughJune 8, 1919 - September 20, 2020Wichita, Kansas - passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 20, 2020 at Marjorie's House in Wichita, KS., at age 101. She was born on June 8, 1919 in Harper, Kansas to Ella (Foster) and Richard E. Coleman. Juanita was the second child born of this union, which produced 8 girls and 2 boys. She was married to Ernie Gates in Wichita in 1937. They later divorced. On February 25, 1940, she married Clarence Marvin Paugh. He passed away in 2011, after 71 years of marriage. Juanita was a very creative person with many hobbies. Widely known as an accomplished cook, she hosted dinners for the whole family, with as many as 30 in her home every holiday. Everyone was welcome in her home, for meals or overnights. They loved traveling in their camper and boating in the area. She graced all with her handmade embroidered, hand-quilted quilts, Christmas stockings, dolls and afghans, costumes and clothes, and many other crafts. She also dabbled in cake decorating and loved to bowl with her husband, and with her sisters, who formed a team for competition. Her positivity was infectious and created a great outlook on life to all her family. Juanita is survived by three sons, Lawrence (Larry) Gates (Maxine) of Caney, KS, Richard Paugh of Wichita, Michael (Sharon) Paugh of Overland Park, KS, and one daughter, Linda Stoltz (Paul) of Sherwood AR and three sisters, Ruby Lee (Orin) Baker of Andover, Norma Jean Berkowitz of California, and Madelyn (Bill) Overton of Illinois. She had 14 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, 17 great-great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-great-grandchild. She was preceded in death by her husband Marvin, parents, 2 brothers, 4 sisters, a daughter-in-law, Linda Lee (Smith) Paugh, 1 grandchild, 3 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great grandchildren. Visitation will be held 5-7pm Friday, September 25 at Resthaven Mortuary. Funeral service will be 1pm Saturday, September 26 at Resthaven Mortuary, 11800 W Hwy 54, Wichita KS, 67209.