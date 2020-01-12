Juanita Jean Aguirre

Aguirre, Juanita Jean Passed away unexpectedly on Dec.28, 2019, at the age of 58. She was born to Alfred Rosales Jr and Georgina F. E. Reid on Nov. 22, 1961 in Kittery, Maine. Juanita was preceded in death by her father, Alfred Rosales Jr. She is survived by her daughter, Tammy (Timothy) Toney; mother, Georgina F. E. Reid; siblings, Mike (Tammy) Rosales, Robert (Nancy) Rosales and Sandy (Lauren) Langley; grandchildren, Sophia Blanchard and Olivia Toney. Funeral Service Jan. 18, at 11:00 am, Affinity All Faiths Mortuary, 2850 S. Seneca, Wichita, KS.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Jan. 12, 2020
