DERBY-Stecher, Juanita Loraine Age 74, retired Boeing Company employee, passed away Sunday, February 24, 2019. Visitation 3-8 pm Friday, March 1, with family receiving friends 5-7 pm, funeral service 2 pm Saturday, March 2, both at Smith Mortuary, Haysville Chapel, 7031 S. Broadway. Juanita is preceded in death by her parents, Lewis and Nadine Hoag; 4 brothers and 2 sisters. Survivors include her son, Butch Stecher (Marlene); sisters, Marge Crease, Bea Pluimer, Dorthy Shepherd (Butch); grandchildren, Tanaia Upchurch (Barron), Rick Stecher (Kelsey), Tifanie Brown (Jason); great-grandchildren, Colton, Chase, Brayden, Preston, Wyatt, Nora, Jasmin, Abby and Lexi; 11 nephews and 3 nieces. Memorial: . View tributes at smithfamilymortuaries.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 27, 2019