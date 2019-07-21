Whitmore, Juanita Mae 64, passed away peacefully July 18, 2019. She is survived by husband of 44 years, Tim Whitmore; children, Lisa Turner, Elisha Whitmore, Karl (Ashlee) Whitmore; granddaughters, Kelsey, Grace, Jayme, Angelina Turner; great-grandchildren, Cayson Bruner, Sedona Schulte; and siblings, William, Patricia, and Richard Shonk. Visitation from 5-7 p.m. Tues. July 23, 2019, at Resthaven Mortuary and memorial service at 11 a.m. Wed. July 24, 2019, at First Mennonite Brethren Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Kidney Foundation or the .
Published in The Wichita Eagle on July 21, 2019