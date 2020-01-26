Norton, Juanita Born April 1935, Wichita native, Juanita Norton passed mercifully Jan. 18, 2020. Preceded in death by parents Fred and Lillian McGuire and siblings Margene and Marilyn. She is survived by devoted husband Roger Norton; children Michael, Libby, Todd and Casey; grandchildren Taylor, Travis, Harley and Kelsey; great-grandchildren Cody, Tanner, Avery, and Oren; and brother Fred. For any and all that knew her, she leaves footprints difficult to fill.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Jan. 26, 2020