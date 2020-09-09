Judith A Hunt

June 30, 1947 - September 6, 2020

Wichita, Ks - Judith Hunt, 73, passed away Sunday, September 6, 2020. She was born in Wichita KS and spent her life there. She was preceded in death by her parents Cletus and Milda Eckhoff. Judi graduated from Wichita University in 1970 and worked as a buyer for International Flight Research. She later worked for Edward Jones. Judi enjoyed art, animals, and gardening. She is survived by many caring friends. At Judi's request no services will be held.





