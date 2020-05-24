Wright, Judith A. Born September 24, 1937 in Mt. Hope, KS, passed away April 11, 2020 at her residence after battling a lung infection for several weeks. Judy lived as a resident at Rolling Hills Health & Rehab where she made many friends and lived the healthiest of lives before her passing. She was preceded in death by many family members, including her daughter, Jacque Haner. Judy is survived by 3 sons, Jerry Wright, Jeff Wright and Tom Haner, as well as many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved music, animals, equestrianism, QVC and was a very talented seamstress. Her happiest days were often spent in a horse arena, in her sewing room, or both! She was loved by many and will be missed dearly. A Graveside Service will be open to Family and Friends on Friday, May 29th at 2:00pm at the Mount Hope, Kansas Cemetery.