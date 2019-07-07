EL DORADO-Abraham, Judith "Judy" Judith "Judy" Abraham's life began on July 6, 1941 in El Dorado; the daughter of Earl and Mary (Robinson) Webster. She was united in marriage to Dr. Larry Abraham on August 22, 1987 at Lake Tahoe, Nevada. Judy thoroughly enjoyed sports and was an avid supporter of the Butler Community College Athletics Department. Her greatest joy was her family which includes her husband, Larry of El Dorado; children, Shelley (Joe) Weaver of El Dorado and David Binter of Wichita. Judy passed away on July 3, 2019 in El Dorado. She is preceded in death by her parents. Friends may gather with the family from 4 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, June 7 at Carlson Colonial Funeral Home. A Trisagion and Funeral Service will be held on Monday, July 8 at 7 p.m. at St. George Orthodox Christian Cathedral. Judy will be laid to rest at Sunset Lawns Cemetery. Memorial contributions in Judy's name may be directed to the Butler Community College Foundation in care of the Dr. Larry and Judy Abraham Athletic Scholarship or to the St. George Orthodox Christian Cathedral. Please sign her online guestbook and leave a memory of Judy at www.carlsoncolonial.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on July 7, 2019