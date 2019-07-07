Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Judith "Judy" Abraham. View Sign Service Information Carlson Colonial Funeral Home 200 S Star St El Dorado , KS 67042 (316)-321-1657 Send Flowers Notice

EL DORADO-Abraham, Judith "Judy" Judith "Judy" Abraham's life began on July 6, 1941 in El Dorado; the daughter of Earl and Mary (Robinson) Webster. She was united in marriage to Dr. Larry Abraham on August 22, 1987 at Lake Tahoe, Nevada. Judy thoroughly enjoyed sports and was an avid supporter of the Butler Community College Athletics Department. Her greatest joy was her family which includes her husband, Larry of El Dorado; children, Shelley (Joe) Weaver of El Dorado and David Binter of Wichita. Judy passed away on July 3, 2019 in El Dorado. She is preceded in death by her parents. Friends may gather with the family from 4 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, June 7 at Carlson Colonial Funeral Home. A Trisagion and Funeral Service will be held on Monday, July 8 at 7 p.m. at St. George Orthodox Christian Cathedral. Judy will be laid to rest at Sunset Lawns Cemetery. Memorial contributions in Judy's name may be directed to the Butler Community College Foundation in care of the Dr. Larry and Judy Abraham Athletic Scholarship or to the St. George Orthodox Christian Cathedral. Please sign her online guestbook and leave a memory of Judy at

EL DORADO-Abraham, Judith "Judy" Judith "Judy" Abraham's life began on July 6, 1941 in El Dorado; the daughter of Earl and Mary (Robinson) Webster. She was united in marriage to Dr. Larry Abraham on August 22, 1987 at Lake Tahoe, Nevada. Judy thoroughly enjoyed sports and was an avid supporter of the Butler Community College Athletics Department. Her greatest joy was her family which includes her husband, Larry of El Dorado; children, Shelley (Joe) Weaver of El Dorado and David Binter of Wichita. Judy passed away on July 3, 2019 in El Dorado. She is preceded in death by her parents. Friends may gather with the family from 4 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, June 7 at Carlson Colonial Funeral Home. A Trisagion and Funeral Service will be held on Monday, July 8 at 7 p.m. at St. George Orthodox Christian Cathedral. Judy will be laid to rest at Sunset Lawns Cemetery. Memorial contributions in Judy's name may be directed to the Butler Community College Foundation in care of the Dr. Larry and Judy Abraham Athletic Scholarship or to the St. George Orthodox Christian Cathedral. Please sign her online guestbook and leave a memory of Judy at www.carlsoncolonial.com Published in The Wichita Eagle on July 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Wichita Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close