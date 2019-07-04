Hill, Judith Ann passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 2, 2019. Judy was born in Wichita on February 10, 1938 to Jack and Nadine Motter. She graduated in 1956 from Wichita High School East and attended University of Wichita. Cremation has taken place. Private family service planned. Judy is survived by and was married to husband Bob for 62 years, sister and brother-in-law Marilyn and Jim Shadid, nephew Scott Shadid and nieces Kristin Shadid and Jamie Shadid. Preceded in death by her parents. In lieu of flowers family suggests that you consider making a contribution in memory of Judy to the organization of your choice or to the Larksfield Place Foundation Hospice Fund at 7373 East 29th St. N., Wichita, KS. 67226.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on July 4, 2019