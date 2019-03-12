Prestage, Judith Ann Died Sat., March 9, 2019, aged 71. Born to David and Dorothy (Schaffer) Neil on June 20, 1947 in Wichita, KS. Preceded in death by his father; and son, Michael. Survived by mother; husband, Richard; daughter, Brandi; brother, David (Debbie) Neil; and two grandchildren. Memorial service, Affinity All Faiths Mortuary, 2850 S. Seneca, Wichita on Thursday at 2:00 pm.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 12, 2019