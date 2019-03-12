Judith Ann Prestage

Prestage, Judith Ann Died Sat., March 9, 2019, aged 71. Born to David and Dorothy (Schaffer) Neil on June 20, 1947 in Wichita, KS. Preceded in death by his father; and son, Michael. Survived by mother; husband, Richard; daughter, Brandi; brother, David (Debbie) Neil; and two grandchildren. Memorial service, Affinity All Faiths Mortuary, 2850 S. Seneca, Wichita on Thursday at 2:00 pm.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 12, 2019
