Alderson, Judith Ann (Raymond) 83, Retired Sales Consultantfor Wedding Specialists and Hatching Jacket, died peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Sunday, March 10, 2019. Visitation will be from 6-8 pm, Thursday March 14; Funeral Service will be at 11am, Friday March 15, at Downing & Lahey East Mortuary. Preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Mary Faye Raymond; brother, Pat Raymond. Survived by her daughters, Cherri Alderson, Rebecca Alderson; sons, Charles "Chuck" Alderson, John Patrick (Kellie) Alderson, all of Wichita, KS; grandchildren, Colton, Owen, Hayden, Morgan, and Cameron; ex-husband, Charlie Alderson. Graduate of East High and attended Wichita State University. She also had a great passion for children and music. A memorial has been established with: Wichita Children's Home, 7271 E. 37th St. N., Wichita, KS, 67226. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 12, 2019
