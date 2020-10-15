1/1
Judith Ann Singleterry
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Judith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Judith Ann Singleterry
August 24, 1942 - October 12, 2020
Mulvane, Kansas - Singleterry, Judith Ann 78, passed away Monday, October 12th, 2020. She was born in 1942 to Oliver Ernst and Hazel (Wolf) Ernst in Morrison, Oklahoma. She loved her life as a military wife, mother and even more as a grandmother. She was preceded in death by her brother, Bud Ernst, mother, Hazel (Wolf) Humbolt and her husband, Paul Singleterry. Judith is survived by her second dad, Joe Humbolt; sister, Dona Glocker; and children, Gary Singleterry (Vickie), Cheryl Whelchel (Dave), Tammy McAlister (Ken), Brad Singleterry (Courtney); 13 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Visitation: Friday, October 16th, 2020, from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Smith Mortuary, 1415 North Rock Road, Derby, Kansas 67037. Funeral Service: 10:30 am, Saturday, October 17th, 2020 at First Baptist Church, 1020 N 2nd Ave., Mulvane, Kansas 67110. Interment to follow at IOOF Cemetery in Tonkawa, Oklahoma.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Smith Mortuary - Derby
Send Flowers
OCT
17
Funeral service
10:30 AM
First Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Smith Mortuary - Derby
1415 N. Rock Rd.
Derby, KS 67037
(316) 788-2828
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wichita Eagle

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved