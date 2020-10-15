Judith Ann SingleterryAugust 24, 1942 - October 12, 2020Mulvane, Kansas - Singleterry, Judith Ann 78, passed away Monday, October 12th, 2020. She was born in 1942 to Oliver Ernst and Hazel (Wolf) Ernst in Morrison, Oklahoma. She loved her life as a military wife, mother and even more as a grandmother. She was preceded in death by her brother, Bud Ernst, mother, Hazel (Wolf) Humbolt and her husband, Paul Singleterry. Judith is survived by her second dad, Joe Humbolt; sister, Dona Glocker; and children, Gary Singleterry (Vickie), Cheryl Whelchel (Dave), Tammy McAlister (Ken), Brad Singleterry (Courtney); 13 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Visitation: Friday, October 16th, 2020, from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Smith Mortuary, 1415 North Rock Road, Derby, Kansas 67037. Funeral Service: 10:30 am, Saturday, October 17th, 2020 at First Baptist Church, 1020 N 2nd Ave., Mulvane, Kansas 67110. Interment to follow at IOOF Cemetery in Tonkawa, Oklahoma.