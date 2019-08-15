KIMBERLING, MO-Fuqua, Judith Anne daughter of Aubrey and Jeanette (Davis) Pearson, was born June 23, 1944 in Bartlesville, OK and departed this life on August 7, 2019 at the age of 75. Judie and her husband Rob had been residents of the area for eighteen years, moving here from Wichita, KS. Judie was a teacher receiving her degree at Oklahoma State University. She taught at Winfield, KS before she taught in the Wichita, Kansas School System at Roosevelt and Wilbur Junior High Schools. She was a member of the Red Hat Society, Charter member of Kimberling City Chapter #164 of the Eastern Star, Gamma Phi-Beta OSU and Church of Christ. Judie was preceded in death by her parents; one son, Trevor Wade Fuqua and one brother, Ric Pearson. Survivors include: her husband of fifty years, Robert "Rob" S. Fuqua of Kimberling City, MO; son, Troy Fuqua and wife, Kassie of Olathe, KS; sister, Pam Pearson of Somerville, N.J.; three grandchildren and a host of other family and friends. Memorial service will be Friday, August 16, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. with Jerry Jenkins officiating at Stumpff Funeral Chapel Kimberling City, MO. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to the . Arrangements are under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home Kimberling City, MO.

