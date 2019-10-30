Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Judith Anne Roberts. View Sign Service Information Headley Funeral Chapel 813 State Street Augusta , KS 67010 (316)-775-7778 Visitation 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM Headley Funeral Chapel 813 State Street Augusta , KS 67010 View Map Service 10:00 AM Headley Funeral Chapel 813 State Street Augusta , KS 67010 View Map Send Flowers Notice

EL DORADO-Roberts, Judith Anne 76, passed away Mon., Oct. 28, 2019 in Wichita, KS. Visitation 3 - 5 p.m. Thurs., Oct. 31, 2019 and service 10 a.m. Fri., Nov. 1, 2019, both at Headley Funeral Chapel, Augusta. Burial at Elmwood Cemetery, Augusta. Judith was born in Wichita, KS on July 10, 1943, to the late Vera Goldie Nellie (Tucker) and Robert James LaFever. She worked at Wesley Hospital for many years, first as a CNA and later as a collections representative. On May 12, 2014 she married Harold C. "Robbie" Roberts in Nashville, AR and he preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by: brothers, Ralph Joseph LaFever, Claude Merlin LaFever, Rodney Kent LaFever, Donald Kenneth LaFever; sisters, Martha Ward, Eva Grace Miller, Nancy Jean Simpson, Yvonda Elaine Webb. She is survived by: daughter, Sandra Jean Melcher and husband Martin of Park City, KS; son, Barry Michael Jennings and wife Susan of Buffalo, MO; son, Johnny Lynn Jennings of El Dorado, KS; daughter, Judy Ann Cooper and husband Brian of Drumright, OK; daughter, Jennifer Jean Weber and husband Jason of El Dorado, KS; grandchildren, Jeremiah Miller, Jerrie Mathews and husband Lyndon, Elizabeth Jennings, Jaclyn Hall, Jakob Hall, Bailey Weber, and Mackenzie Weber; great-grandchildren, Saxton Mathews, Kyah Miller, Lexi Miller, Gabi Reddout, and Josh Reddout; brother, James Robert LaFever and wife Raylene; sisters, Linda Louise Oliver of Norwich, KS, Beverly Kay Rowland and husband Dwayne of El Dorado, KS, Yvonne Collette Sprauge of Tulsa, OK, Cindy Colleen Simpson of Wayman, AR. Memorial donations to , 1861 N Rock Rd #380, Wichita, KS 67206 or , P. O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.



Donations

